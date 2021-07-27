Las Vegas Golden Knights trade future HOF goalie to Chicago for a box of hockey pucks

The Las Vegas Golden Knights have made a head-scratchingly curious move this morning as they move Marc Andre Fleury to Chicago for little to no return, it is reported that they will receive Mikael Hakkarainen in return.

Marc Andre Fleury is coming off of a record season in Las Vegas where he brought home the Vezina Trophy, he was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 expansion draft.

This move looks to be unexpected as Fleury found out via Twitter, like the rest of us.

 

 

