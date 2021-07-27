Las Vegas Golden Knights trade future HOF goalie to Chicago for a box of hockey pucks

The Las Vegas Golden Knights have made a head-scratchingly curious move this morning as they move Marc Andre Fleury to Chicago for little to no return, it is reported that they will receive Mikael Hakkarainen in return.

Fleury to Chicago. No salary retained. Nothing going back to Vegas. https://t.co/b7WmfygeZG — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021

Further to @DarrenDreger, and the deal is still pending a trade call, Fleury to Chicago in exchange for forward Mikael Hakkarainen@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 27, 2021

Marc Andre Fleury is coming off of a record season in Las Vegas where he brought home the Vezina Trophy, he was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 expansion draft.

This move looks to be unexpected as Fleury found out via Twitter, like the rest of us.

A source close to Marc-Andre Fleury says that the trade is done, and that the Vezina Trophy winner found out through Twitter. #VegasBorn — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) July 27, 2021