Las Vegas lists Matthew Stafford’s passing yards Over/Under on the low side

In 2019, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns in the Detroit Lions first eight games of the season. Unfortunately, Stafford broke his back and he was unable to take another snap during the remainder of the 2019 campaign and the Lions ended up finishing with a 3-12-1 record.

According to Lions GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia, Stafford is 100% and ready to go for the 2020 campaign, if and when it kicks off.

It was Stafford’s first season under Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and it was clear that the two click right off the bat, as shown by the fact that he was on pace to throw for 4,998 yards, which second-most yards he has thrown for in any season of his 11-year career.

Bovada.lv has released some prop bets for the 2020 NFL season, including the Over/Under for passing yards for quarterbacks around the league.

The Over/Under listed for Stafford is currently set at just 4,150.5 passing yards.

Now, this could mean one of two things. First, Vegas could be factoring in that Stafford will not be able to play a full 16 game season. Second, maybe Vegas believes the Lions will look to run the ball more in 2020 since the drafted RB D’Andre Swift and also solidified the OL during this offseason.

In my opinion, Bevell (and Patricia) know that their best player on the field is Matthew Stafford and they are going to let him sling it again in 2020. My bet would be that Stafford tosses for 4,500 yards or so if he plays a full 16-game season.

What do you think?