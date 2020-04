The 2020 NFL Draft is officially a wrap and according to reports, it was the most-viewed draft of all-time.

Following the draft, Las Vegas sportsbooks started updating their 2020 NFL Over/Under totals, and though most are saying the Detroit Lions had a great draft, Vegas is not buying it as their Over/Under is still sitting at 6.5.

Nation, would you bet the over or under for the Lions in 2020? How many games do you think they will win?