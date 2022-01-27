Las Vegas Raiders could land head coach as early as Friday

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and the hope is that he interviews on Friday.

Rapoport added that Raiders owner Mark Davis has had an interest in McDaniels for weeks and it is hard to imagine he would put in the request if he did not believe McDaniels would take the job.

McDaniels is now considered to be a “top candidate” to land the Raiders job.

Stay tuned.