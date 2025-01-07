Las Vegas Raiders Make Decision On HC Antonio Pierce

In a move that shocked few, the Las Vegas Raiders have decided to part ways with head coach Antonio Pierce following a disappointing season. NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Pierce, who had been with the team since January 2024, was let go after leading the Raiders to a 4-13 record in 2024.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1876729477587182008

Pierce had taken over as interim head coach in 2023, leading the team to a respectable 5-4 record, which earned him the permanent head coaching job. However, his first full season at the helm was a disaster, with the Raiders finishing with one of the worst records in the league. Despite high expectations following his interim success, Pierce was unable to turn the team's fortunes around, resulting in his dismissal.

The Raiders will now begin the search for a new head coach to lead them into the 2025 season as they look to rebuild and return to playoff contention.