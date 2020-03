A former Detroit Lions linebacker is now a free-agent.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced today that they were releasing Tahir Whitehead, which will save them $6.25 million in cap space ahead of free agency, set to begin next week.

Last season, Whitehead made it four straight years with over 100 tackles, picking up 108. He picked up 126 in his first season in Oakland the year prior.

He spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Lions.