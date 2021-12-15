Las Vegas Raiders take to Twitter to make Super Bowl announcement

UPDATE:

It’s official!

From Raiders:

The Raiders Are Thrilled The National Football League Has Selected Las Vegas To Host Super Bowl (58) LVIII In February 2024..

Hosting The 2022 Pro Bowl..The 2022 NFL Draft.. And Now The 2024 Super Bowl Are Just Some Of The Ancillary Benefits Resulting From

The Public-Private Partnership We Created With The State Of Nevada To Bring The Raiders To Las Vegas And Build Allegiant Stadium.

It’s Only The Beginning.. But For Now..

Las Vegas.. The Super Bowl Is Coming To The Sports And Entertainment Capital Of The World !

-Mark Davis-

The biggest game. The brightest stage. The Super Bowl is coming to @AllegiantStadm and Las Vegas. #SBLVIII Statement: https://t.co/4JzTCchZYq pic.twitter.com/6eSeKyGqrN — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 15, 2021

PREVIOUS REPORT:

According to reports, the NFL has decided on the destination for Super Bowl LVIII (2024).

Vincent Bonsignore of the

From

Las Vegas has been chosen as the host city for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 pending final approval from owners, the Review-Journal has learned, according to sources familiar with the process. An official announcement is expected on Wednesday when the league’s owners meet in Dallas.

The NFL and the Raiders declined to comment on Monday.

The Super Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. https://t.co/5nmSWAYe0y — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 13, 2021