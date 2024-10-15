Las Vegas Raiders Trade WR Davante Adams

In a blockbuster move, the Las Vegas Raiders have officially traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets. The deal, reported by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, was finalized today and involves a conditional third-round pick that could become a second-round pick based on performance conditions. This trade reunites Adams with his former Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, in New York.

The #Raiders are completing a trade of star WR Davante Adams to the #Jets, sources say.



Back with his good friend, Aaron Rodgers. As Las Vegas moves on. pic.twitter.com/jKyKJk0WLL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2024

Trade Details

The Jets will send the Raiders a conditional third-round pick, which can escalate to a second-round pick if certain conditions are met, including:

Adams earning 1st- or 2nd-team AP All-Pro honors,

Being on the active roster for the AFC Championship game or Super Bowl,

Hitting specific statistical targets, such as receptions, receiving yards, or touchdowns.

Additionally, the Raiders are not covering any of Adams’ remaining salary, leaving the Jets responsible for absorbing the full cost of his contract.

Trade condition update: The conditional third-round pick the Jets are trading to the Raiders for Davante Adams becomes a second if any of the following happen, per source:



🏈Adams must be 1st- or 2nd-team AP all pro

🏈On the active roster for AFC championship game or Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/CA89NUk71E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2024

Adams’ Impact

Adams, who joined the Raiders in 2022 after a highly successful stint with the Green Bay Packers, is widely regarded as one of the top receivers in the NFL. During his time with the Packers, Adams and Rodgers formed one of the most productive duos in NFL history, connecting for 622 receptions, 7,590 receiving yards, and 69 touchdowns.

Now, the dynamic duo is back together with the Jets. Adams will look to make an immediate impact on the Jets offense, helping the team push toward playoff contention.

Raiders’ Motivation

For the Raiders, this move signals a shift as they look to the future and aim to build around younger talent. Despite trading away their star receiver, they managed to gain draft capital that could prove valuable in the upcoming drafts. By not retaining any of Adams’ salary, the Raiders have also freed up significant cap space, which will allow them more flexibility moving forward.

What’s Next?

As the Jets work to finalize the trade, the move is already sending shockwaves throughout the league. Adams' presence in New York will not only bolster the Jets' wide receiver corps but also give the team another key weapon to help Rodgers push for a deep postseason run.

The Jets are currently 2-4, which means they have some serious work to do to make their way into the playoff hunt in a competitive AFC East. Adding Adams to their offensive arsenal significantly increases their chances of making a strong push in the second half of the season.