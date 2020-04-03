Las Vegas sports book includes Michigan QB in Heisman Trophy odds

The biggest question for the Michigan Wolverines football team heading into the 2020 season is, who will be the starting quarterback?

The battle to be QB1 is between Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton with both having a legit shot at landing the gig, depending on what happens between now and the first game of the season.

But if you want a little hint as to who is the clear front-runner to win the job, just take a look at the most recent Heisman Trophy odds which were recently put out by the William Hill Sports Book in Las Vegas. As you can see, McCaffrey is included in the odds at 75-1 while Milton is not listed at all.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is the current favorite at 7-2, just ahead of Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence who is listed at 4-1.

Nation, is it worth tossing a few dollars on McCaffrey.