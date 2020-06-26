41.2 F
The last time the Detroit Red Wings had the No. 4 pick, something pretty great happened

By Don Drysdale

Ok, so we now know that the Detroit Red Wings did not have luck on their side on Friday night as they found out they will be picking No. 4 in the 2020 NHL Draft, despite finishing with the worst record in the league.

Fans are going crazy (in a bad way), calling the NHL Draft Lottery “rigged” and “a joke.”

But everybody just needs to chill.

Let’s take a look back to the last time the Red Wings had the No. 4 overall pick in the NHL Draft.

The year was 1983 and according to reports, the Red Wings were hoping that C Pat LaFontaine would fall to them but he did not.

Instead, the Red Wings selected another center by the name of Steve Yzerman.

As we know, Yzerman went on to play 22 years with the Red Wings, winning three Stanley Cups and solidifying himself as one of the most beloved athletes in Detroit history.

So, would we rather the Red Wings have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft? Of course, we are not idiots! But, we are also going to put our trust in the last No. 4 pick by the Red Wings (Yzerman) to do something magical once again.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

