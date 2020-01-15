The last time the Red Wings were this bad, Gerard Gallant was Steve Yzerman’s line mate

For fans of the Detroit Red Wings who lived through the 1980’s, they’ll remember just how bad the team was during the 1985-86 season.

Their record of 17-57-6 was a league worst, and the team featured a young Steve Yzerman paired alongside the gritty Gerard Gallant.

Move ahead to the present day – the Red Wings are the worst team in the NHL, and Steve Yzerman is back in Detroit running the show. And now, he has a chance to reunite with Gallant, who was unceremoniously fired by the Vegas Golden Knights this afternoon.

Gallant recorded 39 points in 52 games played alongside Yzerman. He even once served as acting captain for the team while Yzerman was rehabbing an injury in 1988.

The now free-agent coach has ties to Detroit that can’t be ignored, and make him the logical choice to replace Jeff Blashill should Yzerman decide to pull the trigger on a coaching move.