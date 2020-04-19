Latest 7-round mock draft is exactly what the doctor ordered for Detroit Lions

It has been a long month for sports fans but on Thursday night, the 2020 NFL Draft will get underway and for a few hours, the hope is that we can forget about what is currently going on in our world.

On Sunday, Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic teamed up to put together their second full 7-round Detroit Lions mock draft and it turned out pretty darn well.

I absolutely love getting Okudah, Epenesa, Anae, and Bredeson in the first four rounds and Stone, Jones, and Mann would all play a role on the 2020 Lions.

Nation, what grade would you give this draft?