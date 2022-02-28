Latest AP Top 25 poll includes some movement in the top 10

After dropping five out of six games, the Michigan State Spartans were sitting outside of the AP Top 25 heading into Saturday’s matchup against No. 4 Purdue.
In case you missed it, the Spartans handled their business at home as they defeated the Boilermakers by a score of 68-65 in front of a fired-up Breslin Center crowd.
Just moments ago, the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll was released and Michigan State is still on the outside looking in. (They are No. 32)
As you can see, there was a bit of shuffling around in the Top 10 of the rankings after the top six teams in the rankings all lost on Saturday.
Here is a look at the full rankings:
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|POINTS
|1
|
|Gonzaga (24-3)
|1
|1,504 (46)
|2
|
|Arizona (25-3)
|2
|1,360
|3
|
|Baylor (24-5)
|10
|1,342 (4)
|4
|
|Duke (25-4)
|7
|1,306 (11)
|5
|
|Auburn (25-4)
|3
|1,268
|6
|
|Kansas (23-5)
|5
|1,224
|7
|
|Kentucky (23-6)
|6
|1,215
|8
|
|Purdue (24-5)
|4
|1,129
|9
|
|Providence (24-3)
|11
|1,021
|10
|
|Wisconsin (23-5)
|13
|865
|11
|
|Villanova (21-7)
|8
|861
|12
|
|Texas Tech (22-7)
|9
|850
|13
|
|Tennessee (21-7)
|17
|770
|14
|
|Arkansas (23-6)
|18
|759
|14
|
|Houston (24-4)
|14
|759
|16
|
|USC (25-4)
|16
|557
|17
|
|UCLA (21-6)
|12
|498
|18
|
|Connecticut (21-7)
|21
|480
|19
|
|Saint Mary’s (24-6)
|23
|449
|20
|
|Illinois (20-8)
|15
|383
|21
|
|Texas (21-8)
|20
|364
|22
|
|Murray State (28-2)
|19
|333
|23
|
|Ohio State (18-8)
|22
|191
|24
|
|Iowa (20-8)
|25
|99
|25
|
|Alabama (19-10)
|24
|90
Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1
