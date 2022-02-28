Latest AP Top 25 poll includes some movement in the top 10

After dropping five out of six games, the Michigan State Spartans were sitting outside of the AP Top 25 heading into Saturday’s matchup against No. 4 Purdue.

In case you missed it, the Spartans handled their business at home as they defeated the Boilermakers by a score of 68-65 in front of a fired-up Breslin Center crowd.

Just moments ago, the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll was released and Michigan State is still on the outside looking in. (They are No. 32)

As you can see, there was a bit of shuffling around in the Top 10 of the rankings after the top six teams in the rankings all lost on Saturday.

Here is a look at the full rankings:

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Gonzaga (24-3) 1 West Coast 1,504 (46) 2 Arizona (25-3) 2 Pacific 12 1,360 3 Baylor (24-5) 10 Big 12 1,342 (4) 4 Duke (25-4) 7 Atlantic Coast 1,306 (11) 5 Auburn (25-4) 3 Southeastern 1,268 6 Kansas (23-5) 5 Big 12 1,224 7 Kentucky (23-6) 6 Southeastern 1,215 8 Purdue (24-5) 4 Big Ten 1,129 9 Providence (24-3) 11 Big East 1,021 10 Wisconsin (23-5) 13 Big Ten 865 11 Villanova (21-7) 8 Big East 861 12 Texas Tech (22-7) 9 Big 12 850 13 Tennessee (21-7) 17 Southeastern 770 14 Arkansas (23-6) 18 Southeastern 759 14 Houston (24-4) 14 American Athletic 759 16 USC (25-4) 16 Pacific 12 557 17 UCLA (21-6) 12 Pacific 12 498 18 Connecticut (21-7) 21 Big East 480 19 Saint Mary’s (24-6) 23 West Coast 449 20 Illinois (20-8) 15 Big Ten 383 21 Texas (21-8) 20 Big 12 364 22 Murray State (28-2) 19 Ohio Valley 333 23 Ohio State (18-8) 22 Big Ten 191 24 Iowa (20-8) 25 Big Ten 99 25 Alabama (19-10) 24 Southeastern 90