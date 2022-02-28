in College Sports

Latest AP Top 25 poll includes some movement in the top 10

After dropping five out of six games, the Michigan State Spartans were sitting outside of the AP Top 25 heading into Saturday’s matchup against No. 4 Purdue.

In case you missed it, the Spartans handled their business at home as they defeated the Boilermakers by a score of 68-65 in front of a fired-up Breslin Center crowd.

Just moments ago, the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll was released and Michigan State is still on the outside looking in. (They are No. 32)

As you can see, there was a bit of shuffling around in the Top 10 of the rankings after the top six teams in the rankings all lost on Saturday.

Here is a look at the full rankings:

 

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Gonzaga (24-3) 1 West Coast 1,504 (46)
2
Arizona (25-3) 2 Pacific 12 1,360
3
Baylor (24-5) 10 Big 12 1,342 (4)
4
Duke (25-4) 7 Atlantic Coast 1,306 (11)
5
Auburn (25-4) 3 Southeastern 1,268
6
Kansas (23-5) 5 Big 12 1,224
7
Kentucky (23-6) 6 Southeastern 1,215
8
Purdue (24-5) 4 Big Ten 1,129
9
Providence (24-3) 11 Big East 1,021
10
Wisconsin (23-5) 13 Big Ten 865
11
Villanova (21-7) 8 Big East 861
12
Texas Tech (22-7) 9 Big 12 850
13
Tennessee (21-7) 17 Southeastern 770
14
Arkansas (23-6) 18 Southeastern 759
14
Houston (24-4) 14 American Athletic 759
16
USC (25-4) 16 Pacific 12 557
17
UCLA (21-6) 12 Pacific 12 498
18
Connecticut (21-7) 21 Big East 480
19
Saint Mary’s (24-6) 23 West Coast 449
20
Illinois (20-8) 15 Big Ten 383
21
Texas (21-8) 20 Big 12 364
22
Murray State (28-2) 19 Ohio Valley 333
23
Ohio State (18-8) 22 Big Ten 191
24
Iowa (20-8) 25 Big Ten 99
25
Alabama (19-10) 24 Southeastern 90
Others receiving votes:

Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

