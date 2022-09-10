Latest Detroit Lions news a great sign for C Frank Ragnow

If you have been following along this week, Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow felt a “pop” in his groin during practice and he feared the worst.

But following an MRI that did not reveal any damage, Ragnow said he was cautiously optimistic about his chances of playing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Wednesday I was pretty down, not gonna lie, after last year’s deal,” Ragnow said. “I was pretty upset.”

As the week went on, and Ragnow received data from his MRI, he became “cautiously optimistic” about his chances of playing for the Eagles on Sunday at Ford Field.

“It wasn’t nearly as bad as I expected initially, so that was good,” Ragnow said. “Just going to take it day by day.”

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced a trio of roster moves, and those moves are a great sign that Frank Ragnow could play on Sunday against the Eagles.

As noted by Erik Schlitt, this is very good news for Ragnow because the Lions need eight active offensive linemen to get the game-day roster bonus (an extra 2 players) and with OL Tommy Kraemer already being ruled OUT, Ragnow makes eight.

Ragnow recalled a quote from former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford that has always stuck with him.

“I saw some quote that was like, ‘It’s Sunday, I’m the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and I’m going to do everything I can to be out there,’” Ragnow recalled. “That really impacted me. That’s how I want to approach it. I want to be out there.”

On the flip side, Ragnow knows it’s a long season and that he and the Lions’ medical staff have to be smart about their decision.

“We’re going to be smart,” Ragnow said. “It’s a long season, right? But I’m very confident in all the guys. Whatever five we decide to put out there, we got some good dudes and the coaches have prepared us. So I’m optimistic.”