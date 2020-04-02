48.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 2, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Latest Detroit Lions projected win total remains unchanged following initial free-agency moves

The latest over/under win total for the Detroit Lions has been released.

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
overcast clouds
48.4 ° F
50 °
46 °
61 %
1.9mph
90 %
Thu
49 °
Fri
52 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
56 °
Mon
50 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions awarded No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off in...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions could be on brink of landing WR Julian Edelman

According to Bill Simmons on the Colin Cowherd show, New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman could be headed to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn commits fireable offense in latest PFF Mock Draft

If quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, and EDGE Chase Young is available when...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It certainly wasn’t the best season for the Detroit Lions in 2019 as the team stumbled to a 3-12-1 record. And while it lead for many fans to pine for some serious changes in team personnel, the decision was made to retain GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia.

Embed from Getty Images

Prior to the NFL free-agency period, the Lions were projected to win 6.5 games in 2020. And despite several additions and subtractions in the past month, the latest win total projection remains unchanged.

Per Vegas Stats & Information Network:

“The Lions finished with the third-worst record in the NFL last year, going just 3-12-1 overall. Their win total for this upcoming season has been set at 6.5 and, surprisingly, smart money quietly has been pouring in on the Over. The Over 6.5 is being juiced up to -125 at FanDuel, -118 at DraftKings and -121 at PointsBet, signaling market consensus across the board. Detroit has added several players via free agency or trade, including LB Jamie Collins, S Duron Harmon, CB Desmond Trufant, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DT Danny Shelton and QB Chase Daniel. The Lions also own the No. 3 pick in the draft. With a healthy Matthew Stafford and head coach Matt Patricia in must-win mode entering Year 3, can the Lions go 7-9 or better? Based on their juiced-up Over 6.5 win total, the answer might be yes.”

Are they right to predict no more than 6.5 wins despite the changes made in the offseason?

– – Quotes via Josh Appelbaum of VSIN Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceJosh Appelbaum
ViaVSIN
Previous articleRed Wings’ Dylan Larkin scores highlight-reel OT winner vs. Maple Leafs (VIDEO)
Next articleNFL Mock Draft: Dave Birkett projects Detroit Lions first two picks

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Mock Draft: Dave Birkett projects Detroit Lions first two picks

The 2020 NFL Draft is just three weeks away and we will soon know what Detroit Lions GM Bob...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Latest Detroit Lions projected win total remains unchanged following initial free-agency moves

Michael Whitaker - 0
It certainly wasn't the best season for the Detroit Lions in 2019 as the team stumbled to a 3-12-1 record. And while it lead...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin scores highlight-reel OT winner vs. Maple Leafs (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings were scheduled to play the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight before the spread of coronavirus caused the pausing of gameplay. And...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: MLB discussing 100 game season with July start date

Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, known scientifically as COVID-19, Major League Baseball cancelled all Spring Training games and activities that teams...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL extends self-quarantine period for players

Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, the National Hockey League shut down gameplay and recommended an immediate self-quarantine...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NFL Mock Draft: Dave Birkett projects Detroit Lions first two picks

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is just three weeks away and we will soon know what Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will do with the...
Read more

Are the Detroit Lions planning to trade WR Marvin Jones Jr.?

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Has Marvin Jones Jr. played his final game in a Detroit Lions uniform? Well, though nothing has been reported as of yet, a rumor courtesy...
Read more

Detroit Lions could be on brink of landing WR Julian Edelman

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to Bill Simmons on the Colin Cowherd show, New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman could be headed to the Detroit Lions. https://twitter.com/davebirkett/status/1245522999584882689 https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=513&v=a0VuWkSMJak&feature=emb_logo If you listen...
Read more

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn commits fireable offense in latest PFF Mock Draft

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
If quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, and EDGE Chase Young is available when the Detroit Lions are on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.