Latest Detroit Lions projected win total remains unchanged following initial free-agency moves

It certainly wasn’t the best season for the Detroit Lions in 2019 as the team stumbled to a 3-12-1 record. And while it lead for many fans to pine for some serious changes in team personnel, the decision was made to retain GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia.

Embed from Getty Images

Prior to the NFL free-agency period, the Lions were projected to win 6.5 games in 2020. And despite several additions and subtractions in the past month, the latest win total projection remains unchanged.

Per Vegas Stats & Information Network:

“The Lions finished with the third-worst record in the NFL last year, going just 3-12-1 overall. Their win total for this upcoming season has been set at 6.5 and, surprisingly, smart money quietly has been pouring in on the Over. The Over 6.5 is being juiced up to -125 at FanDuel, -118 at DraftKings and -121 at PointsBet, signaling market consensus across the board. Detroit has added several players via free agency or trade, including LB Jamie Collins, S Duron Harmon, CB Desmond Trufant, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DT Danny Shelton and QB Chase Daniel. The Lions also own the No. 3 pick in the draft. With a healthy Matthew Stafford and head coach Matt Patricia in must-win mode entering Year 3, can the Lions go 7-9 or better? Based on their juiced-up Over 6.5 win total, the answer might be yes.”

Are they right to predict no more than 6.5 wins despite the changes made in the offseason?

– – Quotes via Josh Appelbaum of VSIN Link – –