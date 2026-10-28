fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 29 vs CHI · 7:30 PM5-4Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 31 at RUTG · 12:30 PM4-3Next gameLionsSun, Nov 1 vs MIN · 1:00 PM4-2 · NFC NorthNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 12:00 AM2-62026-27 seasonPistons3-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 29 vs CHI · 7:30 PM5-4

Latest Dylan Larkin Report Fuels Speculation

Dylan Larkin trade rumors
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Something is going on with Dylan Larkin, and Detroit Red Wings fans are left wondering exactly what it is.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

On Wednesday morning, Larkin was noticeably absent from the ice as the Red Wings held practice, immediately raising questions about the former captain’s status.

With Larkin’s trade request still unresolved and speculation surrounding his future continuing to swirl, the timing of his absence is certainly interesting.

But is a trade approaching? Is Larkin injured again? Or is he simply dealing with an illness?

For now, there are more questions than answers.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers
Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Ryan Shea (6) looks to clear the puck in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Missing From Red Wings Practice

According to a Wednesday morning practice report from Max Bultman, Larkin was not participating as Detroit worked through its line combinations.

The reported forward lines looked like this:

Larkin’s absence is particularly noteworthy considering he missed Detroit’s first two regular-season games with an upper-body injury. He has played in all 10 games since returning Oct. 6, and he scored Monday in Edmonton.

However, there has been no confirmed explanation for Wednesday’s absence, and it would be premature to assume he has suffered another injury.

The Red Wings are set to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Could a Dylan Larkin Trade Be Coming?

Naturally, Larkin’s absence will generate plenty of trade speculation.

As we recently reported, Detroit reportedly has multiple offers on the table for Larkin, but interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has not been satisfied with the potential returns.

Larkin requested a trade during the offseason, and his future with the organization remains uncertain.

The Red Wings have also acknowledged the complicated situation surrounding their former captain, particularly after he dealt with an injury during training camp.

What One Missed Practice Does Not Prove

Still, missing one practice does not mean a trade is imminent. Players routinely miss workouts because of maintenance days, illnesses, injuries, or other circumstances.

Until Detroit provides an official explanation, none of those possibilities should be considered confirmed.

For now, Red Wings fans will be watching closely for an update from Todd McLellan.

Is Larkin simply getting a day off, or is something bigger developing in Hockeytown?

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy