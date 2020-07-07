Latest NFL/NFLPA agreement could mean good news for remaining preseason

The National Football League decided to chop their four-game pre-season schedule in half last week thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Detroit Lions, this means they won’t be seeing the likes of the New England Patriots or Buffalo Bills later in the year in exhibition play.

However, the latest agreement between the NFL and NFLPA is optimistic for the remaining two pre-season games, while nothing has officially been decided as of yet.

An agreement has been reached between the two sides regarding team travel safety protocols for 2020 training camp and the exhibition schedule. According to an anonymous source, however, the length of the exhibition schedule is still being decided.

Per ProFootballTalk:

“The sections of the detailed protocols focus on the rules for traveling by plane and bus, PPE use, disinfection of hotel rooms, airlines, buses, equipment, and luggage, rules for hotel employees and bus drivers, food service standards, and physical distancing requirements. The protocols also allow for discipline to be imposed in the event that club employees knowingly and materially fail to follow the protocols.”

Here’s hoping that we’ll still be able to watch the remainder of the pre-season schedule!

– – Quotes via Mike Florio of NBC Sports Link – –