Latest odds may give big hint as to where Tom Brady will play in 2020

On Tuesday morning, Tom Brady took to social media to announce he is leaving the New England Patriots and that he will be playing elsewhere in 2020.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Since the announcement, the talk of the town has been about where Brady will sign. Will it be the Los Angeles Chargers to replace Philip Rivers? How about the Chicago Bears, who have one of the worst quarterbacks ever to wear an NFL uniform?

Well, if the latest odds from FanDuel are any indication, Brady may just end up playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As you can see below, the Bucs are -290 to sign the future Hall of Famer.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, Brady has yet to decide where he will play, but you can bet there will be interest from quite a few teams who are in need of a starting QB.