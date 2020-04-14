57.1 F
Detroit
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Latest odds released for Detroit Lions drafting Tua Tagovailoa

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
overcast clouds
57.1 ° F
62 °
53.6 °
54 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sun
56 °
Mon
56 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
42 °
Thu
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Chargers could offer former All-Pro CB Desmond King to Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and for those of us Detroit Lions fans wondering...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions trade down, land 3 studs in full 7-round NFL mock draft

We are less than two weeks from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, or in other words, the...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions swap tight ends, 1st round picks with Chargers in mock draft

If I had to give an honest estimate, I would say that I have browsed at least 1,235,754 mock...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Everybody is wondering where Tua Tagovailoa will be playing in 2020.

According to the most recent odds, the Miami Dolphins are the current favorite at +100 to select Tua in the 2020 NFL Draft. As far as the Detroit Lions go, they are now +3000 to select the former Alabama quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Nation, which team do you think Tagovailoa gets drafted by?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleReport: 5-star recruit Isaiah Todd decommits from Michigan

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

2 NFL mock draft scenarios involve Detroit Lions trading back into Round 1

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently put out an NFL mock draft piece titled, "2020 NFL Mock Draft with all trades: 32 picks, 32 trades...
Read more

Detroit Lions swap tight ends, 1st round picks with Chargers in mock draft

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
If I had to give an honest estimate, I would say that I have browsed at least 1,235,754 mock drafts in the past three...
Read more

Report: NFL virtual off-season officially approved

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on a voluntary offseason program for 2020. The virtual period can begin on...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions showing interest in multiple QBs

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Though it will not be for at least another year (or more), the Detroit Lions will eventually move on without Matthew Stafford as their...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.