Latest odds released for Detroit Lions drafting Tua Tagovailoa

Everybody is wondering where Tua Tagovailoa will be playing in 2020.

According to the most recent odds, the Miami Dolphins are the current favorite at +100 to select Tua in the 2020 NFL Draft. As far as the Detroit Lions go, they are now +3000 to select the former Alabama quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Tua is the most bet on player in the draft. Here are his current odds and the money on each team at this moment at ⁦@PointsBetUSA⁩ pic.twitter.com/A5tWBkTUbu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 14, 2020

Nation, which team do you think Tagovailoa gets drafted by?