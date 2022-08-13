We are just weeks away from the start of the 2022 NFL season and it is going to be very interesting to see how much our Detroit Lions improve from a year ago when they went 3-13-1.

Personally, I see big things for the Lions in 2022 as I believe they will triple their win total from a season ago, and though it may be the Honolulu blue Kool-Aid speaking, I think they could challenge for a wild card playoff spot.

When I look at the latest odds on DraftKings for every Lions’ regular season game this season, I see an opportunity to make a fat stack of cash.

Latest odds released for every Detroit Lions regular season game in 2022

If you are anything like me, you set aside a little bit of “fun money” each month, and during the NFL season, that “fun money” is often used to place some bets on the Lions and other NFL games.

Here are the odds for every Detroit Lions regular season game in 2022 via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Week 1 vs. Eagles – Philadelphia by 4

Week 2 vs. Commanders – Detroit by 1.5

Week 3 at Vikings – Minnesota by 6.5

Week 4 vs. Seahawks – Detroit by 1

Week 5 at Patriots – New England by 6.5

Week 6 – BYE WEEK

Week 7 at Cowboys – Dallas by 7

Week 8 vs. Dolphins – Miami by 3

Week 9 vs. Packers – Green Bay by 6

Week 10 at Bears – Chicago by 1.5

Week 11 at Giants – New York by 1.5

Week 12 vs. Bills – Buffalo by 8

Week 13 vs. Jaguars – Detroit by 2

Week 14 vs. Vikings – Minnesota by 2

Week 15 at Jets – New York by 2.5

Week 16 at Panthers – Carolina by 4

Week 17 vs. Bears – Detroit by 1.5

Week 18 at Packers – Green Bay by 8

As you can see, the Detroit Lions are currently favored in just four games this season. But what is also interesting is that in the 13 games where they are underdogs, they are only underdogs by more than folks points on six occasions.

My advice to you would be to place a bet on the Lions’ Moneyline immediately for all 17 of their games and by the end of the season, you will thank me!

