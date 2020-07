According to a recent report, the Washington Redskins name change is imminent and it could be announced within the next few days.

So, what will the Washington franchise’s new team name be?

Well, according to the most recent odds posted on My Bookie, the favorite is the Redtails at +200 with the Presidents (+300) and Generals (+400) right behind.

Nation, what do you think the Redskins new team name will be?