Latest on Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day matchup for 2022

UPDATE:

On Tuesday, we passed along a report that the Detroit Lions would either play against the Buffalo Bills or the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving Day.

Well, according to a rumor from Jack Settleman, the Bills will play at the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night, which means there is a very good chance, if this rumor is true, that the Lions would host the Dolphins on Thanksgiving Day.

Stay tuned as the official schedule will be revealed on Thursday night.

🚨 Confirmed Schedule Leak 🚨 Thanksgiving Night- Bills @ Ravens 🦃 Josh Allen will take on Lamar Jackson in Baltimore at 8:20pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/p0oKyvzU2X — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) May 10, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORT:

In case you are patiently awaiting the news of who the Detroit Lions will play in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup, we have you covered.

According to a video posted by the Los Angeles Times, it is revealed that the Lions will play either the Miami Dolphins or the Buffalo Bills.

Check it out. (This is pretty cool)

Exclusive: Below is how the @NFL master schedule used to be built — assembled by hand on a giant pegboard. We take you inside the schedule war room for a look at how it's made today.https://t.co/qtdAHeopWp pic.twitter.com/YytpIy1B1v — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 10, 2022

Note: There has already been a rumor reported that the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day opponent will be the Buffalo Bills, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Also, we may not have to wait until Thursday night to find out the Lions’ Turkey Day opponent as there is speculation that the Thanksgiving Day games will be announced today on CBS.

Stay tuned!