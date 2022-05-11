in Detroit Lions

Latest on Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day matchup for 2022

We are getting closer to the truth

UPDATE:

On Tuesday, we passed along a report that the Detroit Lions would either play against the Buffalo Bills or the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving Day.

Well, according to a rumor from Jack Settleman, the Bills will play at the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night, which means there is a very good chance, if this rumor is true, that the Lions would host the Dolphins on Thanksgiving Day.

Stay tuned as the official schedule will be revealed on Thursday night.

 

What to Expect from the 2022 Detroi... x
What to Expect from the 2022 Detroit Lions

PREVIOUS REPORT:

In case you are patiently awaiting the news of who the Detroit Lions will play in their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup, we have you covered.

Embed from Getty Images

According to a video posted by the Los Angeles Times, it is revealed that the Lions will play either the Miami Dolphins or the Buffalo Bills.

Check it out. (This is pretty cool)

Note: There has already been a rumor reported that the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day opponent will be the Buffalo Bills, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Also, we may not have to wait until Thursday night to find out the Lions’ Turkey Day opponent as there is speculation that the Thanksgiving Day games will be announced today on CBS.

Stay tuned!

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions waive QB Steven Montez on eve of rookie training camp

Local quarterback Connor Sampson to get shot with Detroit Lions