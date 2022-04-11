Latest on who Jacksonville Jaguars may select with No. 1 overall pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 17 days away and there is still no clear answer to who the Jacksonville Jaguars will select with the No. 1 overall pick.

Over the past month or so, Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson emerged as the clear favorite to be the Jaguars pick but as the draft gets closer, there is chatter that the Jags could go in a different direction.

That direction is Georgia EDGE Travon Walker, who may just be the athletic freak that Jaguars GM Trent Baalke will fall in love with.

Here is what Peter Schrager said this morning about Walker potentially being the Jags pick at No. 1.

“Everyone’s inking Aidan Hutchinson to the @Jaguars. Around the NFL, there’s talk about GM Trent Baalke, and his draft history with SF. Year after year, the 49ers took players with incredible physical traits over the top collegiate performers. That’s Travon Walker.”