Friday, December 20, 2024
Detroit Lions

Latest Pro Bowl Voting Includes 19 Detroit Lions In Top 10

By W.G. Brady
0

As Pro Bowl voting draws to a close this Monday, the Detroit Lions have made an impressive showing, with eight players ranking among the top two in their respective positions and 19 players included in the top 10 overall. This marks a significant accomplishment for the team as they continue to push for a strong finish to the regular season.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Dominating The Vote

According to Justin Rogers, a host of Lions players are receiving well-deserved recognition for their stellar performances this season:

  • Frank Ragnow – 1st (Center)
  • Kevin Zeitler / Graham Glasgow – 1st / 2nd (Guard)
  • Penei Sewell / Taylor Decker – 1st / 2nd (Tackle)
  • Jared Goff – 5th (Quarterback)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown – 3rd (Wide Receiver)
  • Jahmyr Gibbs / David Montgomery – 3rd / 8th (Running Back)
  • Sam LaPorta – 7th (Tight End)

Defensive Standouts

  • Carlton Davis III – 8th (Cornerback)
  • Alim McNeill – 10th (Defensive Tackle)
  • Kerby Joseph – 2nd (Free Safety)
  • Brian Branch – 2nd (Strong Safety)
  • Jack Campbell – 10th (Linebacker)

Special Teams Recognition

  • Jack Fox – 3rd (Punter)
  • Jake Bates – 5th (Long Snapper)
  • Hogan Hatten – 3rd (Fullback)
  • Sione Vaki – 1st (Special Teams)

With the Pro Bowl voting closing soon, it’s clear that the Detroit Lions have a wealth of talent across all phases of the game. These rankings reflect the team's success and highlight the standout performances that have kept them competitive in a tough NFC playoff race. While the voting process continues, Lions fans can take pride in the fact that so many of their key players are being recognized for their outstanding contributions to the team this season.

Previous article
Despite Dan Campbell Saying Otherwise, Key Lions Player Returns To Practice
