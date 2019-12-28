33.4 F
Latest update on future of Michigan WR Nico Collins

By Don Drysdale

Latest update on future of Michigan WR Nico Collins

With Tarik Black entering the transfer portal, Michigan is already down one wide receiver for 2020 with Donovan Peoples-Jones...
With Tarik Black entering the transfer portal, Michigan is already down one wide receiver for 2020 with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins still to decide on if they want to return to the Wolverines or enter the NFL Draft.

The latest on Collins, according to Isaiah Hole of WolverinesWire, is that he will return to Michigan next season.

“I spoke to one person with knowledge of the program who can’t speak officially of course, and their belief is that Michigan WR Nico Collins will return to the team next year.”

Collins is currently second on the team with 33 receptions and 681 yards in 2019 and he leads the team with 7 touchdowns this season.

SourceIsaiah Hole
ViaWolverinesWire
