Latest update on rumor that Michigan F Isaiah Livers is done for season

UPDATE:

Here is the latest from Brendan Quinn of The Athletic.

Reached out to a number of people last night. Everyone extremely buttoned up (pretty common for U-M). All I was told was the worst-case scenario rumors are “very premature.” Maybe that’s just hopeful thinking? Could be. Don’t think anything firm will emerge until pregame in Indy. https://t.co/fqfAWb1fCr — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 13, 2021

FROM FRIDAY NIGHT:

Let me begin by saying this is purely a rumor that I (and all Michigan fans) pray is not true.

According to a rumor that is gaining steam, Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers fractured his foot during Friday’s win over Maryland and he will miss the remainder of the season.

The rumor apparently started on a UM message board and considering Livers did not play the last 15 minutes or so against Maryland, including remaining seated on the bench when the rest of his teammates stood up to cheer, does make this worth sharing.

Rumor going around that Isaiah Livers broke his foot? @Magic_Mahomes — Matt Todd (@toddsinator15) March 13, 2021

For those looking as to where these rumours originated, here is the screenshot from the Rivals forums regarding Isaiah Livers’ status. If true, this is an enormous loss for the Wolverines. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Rk73lg6u71 — Raine Hernandez (@BringerOfRaine) March 13, 2021

Until an official reports comes from Michigan, we will continue to hope this rumor is false.

That being said, we do our best to keep you posted on anything we are hearing,

Stay tuned and cross your fingers.