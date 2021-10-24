Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll features five Big Ten teams

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released and as you can see below, Georgia remains No. 1, while Alabama and Cincinnati both moved up a spot to No. 2 and No. 3.

Michigan (No. 6) and Michigan (No. 7) held steady as they head into their matchup this coming Saturday in East Lansing.

Here is the full Top 25.

Others receiving votes:

UL Lafayette 42; Brigham Young 42; Arkansas 41; Houston 27; Arizona State 27; Virginia 23; Oregon State 13; Florida 13; Fresno State 10; Air Force 9; Appalachian State 5; Texas 3; Liberty 3; Utah 1.