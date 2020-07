We knew it was just a matter of time and on Friday night, Kansas City Chiefs staring RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt-out of his contract due to COVID-19.

As noted by Adam Schefter, Duvernay-Tardif will not play this year and instead will continue to work as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Canada, helping fight COVID-19.

Here is the statement from Duvernay-Tardif.