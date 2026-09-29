The Detroit Lions are taking another look at a familiar face.

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Wide receiver Lawrence Keys III worked out for Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 29, less than two months after an injury cut short his first stint with the organization.

The move does not mean a signing is imminent. But it puts an intriguing former UFL playmaker back on Detroit’s radar as the Lions continue evaluating their receiver depth.

And this isn’t a player the coaching staff is meeting for the first time.

Lawrence Keys Gets Another Look From Lions

Keys originally joined Detroit in June after a productive spring with the Houston Gamblers of the UFL.

He was one of four UFL receivers the Lions brought in during the offseason, joining Tay Martin, Tarik Black and Lucky Jackson.

Unfortunately, Keys never received much of an opportunity to compete for a roster spot.

A hamstring injury during training camp derailed his chances, and Detroit eventually reached an injury settlement with the receiver in early August.

Now he’s back for another evaluation.

The Lions brought Keys in for Tuesday’s workout, potentially opening the door for another opportunity with the organization.

Whether Detroit intends to sign him or simply wanted to evaluate his recovery remains unclear.

Keys Brings More Than Receiving Ability

Keys, 26, offers something that could make him particularly interesting to Detroit.

He can contribute on special teams.

During the 2026 UFL season, Keys recorded 24 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

But his production extended well beyond the passing game.

He also returned 19 kickoffs for 518 yards and added 134 yards on 11 punt returns. His 1,001 all-purpose yards ranked second in the league.

Those numbers helped earn him another NFL opportunity after previously spending time with the Buffalo Bills.

At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, Keys isn’t a traditional big-bodied receiver. His value comes from his speed, versatility and ability to contribute in multiple phases.

That’s an important distinction for a player attempting to earn a spot near the bottom of an NFL roster.

Detroit already has established offensive weapons in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa.

Keys wouldn’t be competing to replace any of them.

His potential value would come from providing additional receiver depth while offering another option in the return game.

Why Detroit Is Taking Another Look

There is no indication that Keys has been offered a contract, and Tuesday’s workout could simply have been an opportunity for the Lions to assess his health.

Still, the decision to bring him back matters.

Detroit originally signed Keys after his breakout UFL season, only to see his first opportunity end before the preseason.

The organization subsequently reached an injury settlement with Keys, allowing him to pursue opportunities elsewhere once healthy.

Tuesday’s workout suggests Detroit hasn’t completely closed the door.

The Lions know what Keys accomplished in the UFL. They also know he never received a meaningful opportunity to demonstrate those abilities during preseason games.

That doesn’t guarantee him another contract.

But with a long season ahead and roster depth always subject to change, keeping a familiar, versatile receiver on the team’s radar makes sense.

For now, Keys remains a free agent.

The Lions have simply given him another chance to make an impression.