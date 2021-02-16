LB Adam Shibley to leave Michigan and enter transfer portal

Sharing is caring!

Former walk-on linebacker Adam Shibley announced his intention to leave the Michigan Wolverines and enter the transfer portal. He becomes the eight player to leave Michigan through the transfer portal, the third being on the defensive side of the ball.

Shibley started in Michigan’s final game of the season against Penn State, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

He walked on the team in 2018 and went on to play in 18 games, mostly in 2019 and 2020. Last year, he enjoyed his most productive year, amassing 23 tackles (three for loss). He also earned a scholarship this past year.