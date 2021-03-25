LB Micah Parsons says he has had discussions with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have undergone a serious makeover on the field, the sidelines, and the front office.

And among the several faces that are no longer in the Motor City include Jarrad Davis, Reggie Ragland, and Christian Jones. Needless to say, the Lions will be needing help at the linebacker position.

Could they be eying Happy Valley for reinforcements?

Penn State Nittany Lions LB Micah Parsons is participating in the school’s pro day, and told media members that he’s had discussions with the Lions.

Penn State LB Micah Parsons says after his pro day that he's spoken with the Lions a couple times and again with the coaches today. — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) March 25, 2021

Parsons, who opted out of the season last year, amassed 104 tackles (14 for loss), five sacks, and four forced fumbles during the 2019 season, and is known for being able to play any linebacker spot.

Check out what NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Parsons:

“Performance-grade inside/outside linebacker prospect possessing an NFL-ready frame and explosive speed that could make him a highly productive talent at the next level. He’s most impactful when he’s kept clean and allowed to run and chase the action, but carries no physical limitations into the pros.

“His instincts and play recognition need to catch up with his physical gifts in order to play downhill and find the most efficient routes to the football. His rush talent is a potential wild card in how teams decide to use him, but he’s likely to show rapid improvement and should be a Day 1 starter.”

