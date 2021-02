Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions have been awarded LB Shaun Dion Hamilton off waivers from the Washington Football Team.

Hamilton, who is 25, was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 46 career games (7 starts), he has 97 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

