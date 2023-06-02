Who will be the Detroit Lions kicker when Week 1 of the 2023 regular season rolls around? As of now, we don't know the answer to that question, but it appears as if a leader has emerged, though it is still very early. According to multiple reports, the Lions had a kicking competition during Thursday's OTAs that featured Riley Patterson and John Parker Romo, as Michael Badgley took the day off. Following the competition, the offense had to do 50 seconds of planks.

Leader emerges in Detroit Lions kicking competition

Here is how Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press broke down the kicking competition, which resulted in John Parker Romo coming out on top.

Campbell gathered his offense and defense near midfield and gave each unit one of the kickers, then summoned his specialists from a side field for a kick-off — before they had even taken full-approach warmups. Romo kicked first (after coming closest to guessing a number Campbell had in his head) and drilled four field goals from approximately 43, 48, 48 and 53 yards. Patterson was good from 43 and 48 on the right hash, but missed wide left from 48 on the left hash before making from 53.

Romo then drilled a 57-or-so-yard kick from the right hash, while Patterson pushed his kick short and to the left. Joseph danced gleefully as offensive players dropped to the ground for about 50 seconds of planking.

Bottom Line: The Detroit Lions kicking battle has just begun

While John Parker Romo currently holds the early lead over Riley Patterson in the kicking battle, it is premature to determine Michael Badgley's standing. As the competition progresses, it will be intriguing to observe whether the Lions choose to narrow down the kicking battle to just two contenders before training camp commences. The final verdict on the pecking order among these kickers is still up in the air, and fans and coaches alike will be eagerly watching the developments.