Detroit Lions News

League executive speculates on price tag for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

By Don Drysdale

League executive speculates on price tag for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Detroit Lions have talked to multiple teams about a trade that would involve Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

Since the report, plenty have speculated as to what the cost would be to obtain Slay.

According to one league executive on what it would take for the Denver Broncos to acquire Slay, he believes it would take a second or third-round pick along with a $15 million-ish per year contract extension

Nation, what would you demand for Slay if you were Bob Quinn?

Previous articleRed Wings prospect Evgeny Svechnikov lighting it up for Grand Rapids Griffins

