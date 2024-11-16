fb
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Leaked ‘Script’ for Tyson vs. Paul Fight Goes Wild on Social Media

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
A fake script for the highly anticipated Friday night bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has gone viral on social media, sparking a frenzy among boxing fans. The alleged script, which was posted by X user @gregorxsamsa, started circulating in the hours leading up to the fight in Arlington, Texas.

The post quickly gained traction, with the user claiming the script had been leaked. “Ain’t no way bro,” the user wrote. “The script got leaked! #PaulVsTyson Jake Paul gonna knock out Mike Tyson!” The supposed script detailed the fight's events, stating that Tyson would start strong but Paul would bounce back, eventually causing a cut above the 58-year-old Tyson's left eye. In the fifth round, the script claimed Paul knocks Tyson out, securing the victory.

Despite the viral nature of the post, it was clear that the “leaked script” was nothing more than a piece of fiction. Fans were quick to dismiss the notion, emphasizing that boxing matches, especially at this level, are far from scripted. The chaos surrounding the fake script only added to the buzz before the real fight, with many wondering what would unfold in the ring.

