Leaked video shows Floyd Mayweather admitting ‘fight’ vs. Logan Paul was ‘Fake’

Many suspected it but now a leaked video shows Floyd Mayweather admitting that his fight against Logan Paul was fake.

“I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get 100Ms (millions),” Mayweather said in the video.

“I could do legalized sparring and get 100 M’s,” Mayweather continued.

Now, to be fair, Mayweather may have been calling the fight “fake” because of the fact that it was just an exhibition but we all know he only did it for that $100 million! (As would I)

