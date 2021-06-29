Leaked video shows Floyd Mayweather admitting ‘fight’ vs. Logan Paul was ‘Fake’

Sharing is caring!

Many suspected it but now a leaked video shows Floyd Mayweather admitting that his fight against Logan Paul was fake.

“I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get 100Ms (millions),” Mayweather said in the video.

“I could do legalized sparring and get 100 M’s,” Mayweather continued.

Floyd Mayweather boasting about making $100million for his exhibition with Logan Paul after Gervonta Davis' win… [📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/nehjApdnUL — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 27, 2021

Now, to be fair, Mayweather may have been calling the fight “fake” because of the fact that it was just an exhibition but we all know he only did it for that $100 million! (As would I)