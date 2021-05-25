Leaked video throws gasoline on Brooks Koepka/Bryson DeChambeau rivalry

by

If you follow the PGA Tour closely, you are probably aware of the fact that Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are not exactly the best of friends. In fact, their relationship can be described as an unfriendly rivalry.

Well, that rivalry just had some gasoline tossed on it.

As you are about to see in the video below, which has now gone viral, Koepka is attempting to do an interview when DeChambeau distracts by walking by with his metal spike and a comment.

From Golf.com:

Both the noise of DeChambeau’s metal spikes and the words “the last hole” are audible — and Koepka appears less than pleased. 

Koepka shuts his eyes for a couple of seconds, rolls them, shuts them again, then unloads. 

“Christ,” Koepka says. He tries to continue with his answer, but can’t. 

“I lost my train of thought,” Koepka says, paired with some colorful language.  

After a five-second pause, Lewis says, “We’re going to enjoy that in the TV compound.” 

“I honestly wouldn’t even care,” Koepka says. 

This rivalry is certainly good for golf!

