LeBron James, who was recently placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that he thinks something fishy is going on.

James has yet to elaborate on his cryptic tweet but it has now gone viral and apparently, Skip Bayless is about to talk about it on show.

Stay tuned.

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021