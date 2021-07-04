LeBron James confronts announcer after he disrespects Bronny [Video]

Sharing is caring!

If you have been following Bronny James throughout his high school career, you have surely noticed that his father, LeBron James tries to get to as many of his games as he can.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Bronny was playing in a tournament, which LeBron attended. The announcer for the tournament, rather than just announcing who scored, and who the foul was on, etc., decided to throw in his own commentary.

On one particular play, Bronny was clearly fouled and the announcer, rather than just announcing the foul, added that Bronny only got the call because his dad was in the stands.

As you will see below, LeBron was not having any of that and he approached the announcer who disrespected Bronny.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="LeBron James Fights Announcer For Disrespecting Bronny So Bad:Shut Ur Ugly Ass Up!" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BRwj0-3EkTY?start=91&feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>