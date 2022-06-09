LeBron James divulges where he wants to own NBA team

When all is said and done, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will go down as the second-best player (fight me) in NBA history.

But when James is finally finished in the NBA as a player, he wants to own a team.

In the latest episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, James divulged where he wants to own his own team and that team currently does not exist.

“I want to own a team,” James said. “I want to buy a team for sure. I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.”

"I want a team in Vegas." 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 pic.twitter.com/HIZKsBYPGF — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 9, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

LeBron James will have to wait to own a team in Las Vegas

As we know, there is not an NBA team in Las Vegas so a current team would have to be relocated OR the NBA would have to expand.

A week ago, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said there are no plans to expand the NBA at this time.

“We are not discussing that at this time,” Silver said. “As I’ve said before, at some point, this league will invariably expand, just not at this moment.”

Back in October, Silver said that if the NBA were to consider expansion, Las Vegas would be on the shortlist.

“It’s on a list at the point that we do turn to expansion, which isn’t right now but at some point, no doubt Vegas will be on the list.”

Time will tell but you can bet LeBron James will eventually own his own NBA team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

