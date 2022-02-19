LeBron James divulges where he will play final NBA season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may be in his 19th NBA season but he is still playing a very high level of basketball despite his team’s struggles.

The question is, how long will James continue to play before he decides to retire and where will he play his final season?

Well, according to James, his final season in the NBA will be played with his son, Bronny.

From The Athletic:

Bronny is a high school junior. Under the league’s current system, he wouldn’t be draft-eligible for two more years, leaving James in contract purgatory for one year. The league could change its stance to allow high school players to go directly to the NBA, which would align Bronny’s draft eligibility with James’ current contract status. The league changing the rule before then, however, seems unlikely.

Nevertheless, James’ message to all 30 teams Saturday was clear: If you want me, draft Bronny.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Well, it sure sounds like James has a plan. The only question is, who will draft Bronny when he is draft-eligible?