LeBron James ejected vs. Pistons after on-court confrontation [Video]

by

LeBron James is hitting the showers early!

The Los Angeles Lakers star was ejected tonight against the Detroit Pistons. He hit Isaiah Stewart in the face, a flagrant 2 foul, that caused a bloody mess and an on-court scuffle:

