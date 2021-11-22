LeBron James ejected vs. Pistons after on-court confrontation [Video]

LeBron James is hitting the showers early!

The Los Angeles Lakers star was ejected tonight against the Detroit Pistons. He hit Isaiah Stewart in the face, a flagrant 2 foul, that caused a bloody mess and an on-court scuffle:

LeBron James was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. (🎥 via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/PJRiGCmAQw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 22, 2021

Lebron James is 100% responsible for the altercation in the Lakers vs Pistons game pic.twitter.com/V9NzC1MIdP — HIsiah Thomas (@RedAlternates) November 22, 2021

LeBron ejected. Fans are going wild. LCA looks electric. LET’S GET THIS WIN. — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) November 22, 2021