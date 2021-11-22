LeBron James ejected vs. Pistons after on-court confrontation [Video]

LeBron James is hitting the showers early!
The Los Angeles Lakers star was ejected tonight against the Detroit Pistons. He hit Isaiah Stewart in the face, a flagrant 2 foul, that caused a bloody mess and an on-court scuffle:
LeBron James was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart.
(🎥 via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/PJRiGCmAQw
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 22, 2021
Lebron James is 100% responsible for the altercation in the Lakers vs Pistons game pic.twitter.com/V9NzC1MIdP
— HIsiah Thomas (@RedAlternates) November 22, 2021
LeBron ejected. Fans are going wild. LCA looks electric.
LET’S GET THIS WIN.
— Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) November 22, 2021