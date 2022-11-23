LeBron James gifts Ohio State players prior to Michigan game [Photos]

On Saturday at noon, the best rivalry in college football will be renewed when the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Michigan Wolverines at The Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio. As you probably know, NBA star LeBron James is a huge fan of the Buckeyes, and though he will not be able to attend this year’s game because he has a game of his own, he delivered a special gift to the Buckeyes’ players to wear against the Wolverines.

What cleats did LeBron James give Ohio State?

On Tuesday, LeBron tweeted that he hooked up the Buckeyes with some custom-made cleats to wear against Michigan.

“Let’s Go!!!!!! Had to make sure my boys had that (heat) for the weekend!! O-H!! #GoBucks,” James tweeted.

Here is a photo of the cleated version of the ‘Nike Air Zoom Generation’ LeBron shoes that the Buckeyes will wear on Saturday.

Prior to heading straight from high school to the NBA, there was speculation that James actually considered attending OSU. As we know, that did not happen and he went on to become one of the greatest players in NBA history.