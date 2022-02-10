in NBA

LeBron James has great reaction to Kevin Durant passing on James Harden during All-Star Game roster selection [Video]

On Thursday, just before the NBA Trade Deadline passed, the Brooklyn Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Just moments ago, Harden’s former teammate Kevin Durant, along with Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James, who are captains for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, were selecting teams on NBA on TNT.

As you will see below, the two players on the board for Durant’s final pick were Harden and Rudy Gobert.

Watch as Durant explains his thought process before making his final pick as LeBron waits uncomfortably.

This is hilarious!

