LeBron James reportedly interested in poaching All-Star point guard

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not even come close to winning the 2021 NBA Championship and James is reportedly already looking to add another star to help the cause.

According to a report from The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears, James and the Lakers are interested in poaching either Chris Paul from the Phoenix Suns or Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

“According to sources, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been on the hunt for a veteran point guard, and Paul is on the list. There have also been talks about Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook being a potential candidate to move back home to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade deal that could include free agent point guard Dennis Schroder, forward Kyle Kuzma and guard Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said.”

Hey, LeBron. Giannis just won a championship without doing this. How about you follow suit.