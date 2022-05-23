LeBron James reportedly pleaded for Juwan Howard to join Lakers

Despite the speculation, including potentially joining LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, Juwan Howard is reportedly all in at Michigan and that is exactly where he will be coaching for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, a report surfaced from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski that Howard had turned down an interview with the Lakers but had he showed interest, they would have made him a formal offer.

From ESPN:

The Lakers never made a formal offer to Howard, sources said, but it’s clear that if he had expressed an interest in the job his candidacy would’ve moved quickly to that stage. While Howard has a playing history with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and star LeBron James, he has consistently maintained he plans to remain in Ann Arbor, where his sons Jace and Jett will be a junior and freshman, respectively, on his team.

Embed from Getty Images

This report did not come as much a surprise at all because Howard, and his wife, have made it pretty clear that he is remaining in Ann Arbor, where he will coach his two sons during the upcoming season.

Even LeBron James could not persuade Juwan Howard to leave Michigan

According to Don Thomas, who is close to the Michigan program, the Lakers made a “very strong pitch” to Howard, including LeBron James pleading for him to join him in Los Angeles, but Juwan simply told them that he is not interested.

More on Juwan Howard and the Lakers: The Lakers made a very strong pitch to him to be their head coach, including personal pleas from their two biggest stars. He simply told them he was not interested. He is ALL IN at Michigan. #GoBlue #Lakers — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) May 22, 2022

There was an offer. A significant one. LeBron pleaded with him to come, and they have a tight relationship. Plus, it is the Lakers. That was a lot to say no to. — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) May 23, 2022

One thing is for sure, this sure does seem like a Jim Harbaugh situation in the sense that as each offseason comes and goes, there will be plenty of rumors about Howard leaving for the NBA.

Nation, do you think Juwan Howard is in it for the long haul with Michigan or do you think he will eventually return to coaching in the NBA?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

