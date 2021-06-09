LeBron James reportedly to make a key jersey change

Sharing is caring!

He’s only worn two numbers throughout his professional NBA career, and he’s once again making the switch.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will reportedly be switching back to jersey number 6 in time for next season, echoing the move that he made a decade ago after his infamous “Decision” to bolt for the Miami Heat.

First look: LeBron James will change his Lakers jersey number to No. 6 next season after donning the number in his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” pic.twitter.com/VZksn1qVCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021

The decision comes on the heels of his donning the number in his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.

James wore #23 at the start of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a tribute to Michael Jordan, and then switched to #6 upon his arrival in South Beach. He went back to #23 after going back to Cleveland in 2014, and kept it upon his arrival in Los Angeles.