LeBron James smuggles in bottle of liquor to Game 5 of NBA Finals [Photo]

LeBron James did not have what it takes to make the 2021 NBA Finals but that was not enough to keep him out of the stadium for Game 5 on Saturday night.

But not only was James in the front row for Game 5 but he managed to smuggle in a bottle of tequila.

As you can see below, James is sitting courtside with a half-gone bottle of Lobos 1707 tequila under his chair. (By the way, LeBron just so happens to be an investor in the Lobos 1707 tequila brand.)

They let me??? Ok we’ll go with that! “BYOT” Bring Your Own Tequila! 😁😎🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺 @Lobos1707 https://t.co/HbfenvIK8O — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 18, 2021