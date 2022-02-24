in NBA

LeBron James son Bronny lands NIL deal with underwear company

According to reports, Bronny James, who is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has signed a NIL deal (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal with PSD Underwear.

PSD Underwear has deals with multiple NBA players such as Trae Young and Ja Morant. By signing the deal, James is the youngest basketball star to sign with PSD Underwear.

“I’ve been wearing PSD for as long as I can remember,” Bronny said in a press release. “When the connection is real and authentic, it makes a partnership like this really exciting. I’m looking forward to sharing my ideas and input to create some pretty unique pieces.”

As you can see in the tweet below, LeBron is pretty excited for his son.

Bronny is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, California.

