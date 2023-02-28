LeBron James suffers injury that could sink Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered a right foot injury during Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, likely keeping him off the court for an extended period. Despite playing through the injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic has indicated that James will require multiple opinions and the Lakers are expecting his absence to be several weeks long. The Lakers currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with a record of 29-32.

James miraculously played through the injury that is now expected to require multiple opinions, sources said, and the Lakers are bracing for his absence to be multiple weeks. https://t.co/zuovQ2wVzc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2023

Key points:

LeBron James suffers a right foot injury during Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks

James played through the injury but is expected to miss multiple weeks

The Lakers are bracing for his extended absence and are currently 12th in the Western Conference

The Big Picture: LeBron James Injury spells uncertainty for Lakers' playoff hopes

The Lakers were already struggling to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race, but James' injury has put their postseason hopes in even greater jeopardy. As one of the league's most dominant players, James' absence will be felt greatly by the Lakers. The team will have to rely on their other players to step up and fill the void left by James, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to do so successfully. With the playoffs just around the corner, the Lakers face a challenging road ahead.

- Advertisement -